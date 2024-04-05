Menu

Sports

Kitchener Rangers can’t hold off Otters in Erie, series deadlocked at 2 games apiece

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted April 5, 2024 9:25 am
1 min read
Despite holding the lead on a couple of occasions, the Kitchener Rangers were unable to hold off the Erie Otters in Game 4 of their best-of-seven series on Thursday night.

The Otters came out with a 5-3 win, knotting the series at two games apiece.

The Otters got on the board first with Sam Alfano scoring his fifth goal of the series after just under six minutes had been played.

But just over five minutes later, Rangers top scorer Carson Rehkopf found the back on the power play to even things up.

And just over a minute later, Filip Mesar became the second Kitchener player to beat Otters netminder Ben Gaudreau.

The Rangers lead would hold up until the midway point of the second period when Otters’ Pano Fimis would score a shorthanded marker to even the score at two apiece.

But before the Rangers’ power play would expire, rookie forward Luke Ellinas would restore Kitchener’s one-goal advantage.

Kitchener’s offence went quiet from there though as Brett Bressette, Alexis Daviault and Martin Misiak would all score for Erie in the third period to give the home side the win.

Gaudreau, who was selected as the game’s first star, made 30 saves to record the win while Rangers netminder Jackson Parsons would make 35 saves in a losing cause.

