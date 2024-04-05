Guelph man held in St. Thomas on child pornography charge

See more sharing options

One Guelph man has been charged in St. Thomas, Ont., in connection with a child pornography investigation.

Officers searched a home in Guelph on Tuesday after receiving a tip in March.

The man was brought to police headquarters in St. Thomas, where he was held in custody after making a court appearance.

A 21-year-old faces charges of sexual interference and printing or publishing child porn.