Guelph man held in St. Thomas on child pornography charge

One Guelph man has been charged in St. Thomas, Ont., in connection with a child pornography investigation.
Officers searched a home in Guelph on Tuesday after receiving a tip in March.
Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
The man was brought to police headquarters in St. Thomas, where he was held in custody after making a court appearance.
Trending Now
A 21-year-old faces charges of sexual interference and printing or publishing child porn.
More on Crime
- China’s Huawei faces potential January 2026 trial in U.S. criminal case
- University of Winnipeg says cyberattack stole employee, student financial info
- ‘Disorganized protest’: Defence questions if anyone was in charge at Coutts protest
- AirTags, GPS trackers can help car thieves. Here’s how to find them
Comments