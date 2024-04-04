Amber Alert issued for three-month-old in Langley B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

Langley RCMP has issued an Amber Alert for three-month-old Tyler Durocher.

Mounties say they received a report of a parental abduction on Thursday, April 4 after a woman went to a home in the area of 72nd Avenue and 208th Street.

According to police, the woman fled on foot with Tyler without permission.

Police said an Amber Alert has been activated due to imminent concerns for Tyler’s well-being.

Tyler has brown hair and was last seen wearing a blue short-sleeved onesie with blue camo pants.

Police are looking for 35-year-old Brianne Ford who has brown hair with shaved sides and pink highlights. She is 5ft 2 inches and 154 pounds and was last seen wearing all-black clothing and has a nose ring.

Story continues below advertisement

Police are searching the area around the home and believe the pair is likely on foot.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Search and Rescue crews have also been called in to search and have set up a command centre in the area.

0:42 Search and Rescue crews called out after Langley Amber Alert issued

View image in full screen Search and Rescue has set up a command centre in the area of the Amber Alert. Ted Field / Global News

Anyone who may have seen Tyler or Ford is asked not to approach them and call 911 immediately.