Crime

Amber Alert issued for three-month-old in Langley B.C.

By Amy Judd & Jacob New Global News
Posted April 4, 2024 11:46 pm
1 min read
Tyler Durocher and Brianne Ford. View image in full screen
Tyler Durocher and Brianne Ford.
Langley RCMP has issued an Amber Alert for three-month-old Tyler Durocher.

Mounties say they received a report of a parental abduction on Thursday, April 4 after a woman went to a home in the area of 72nd Avenue and 208th Street.

According to police, the woman fled on foot with Tyler without permission.

Police said an Amber Alert has been activated due to imminent concerns for Tyler’s well-being.

Tyler has brown hair and was last seen wearing a blue short-sleeved onesie with blue camo pants.

Police are looking for 35-year-old Brianne Ford who has brown hair with shaved sides and pink highlights. She is 5ft 2 inches and 154 pounds and was last seen wearing all-black clothing and has a nose ring.

Amber Alert issued for three-month-old in Langley B.C. - image
Amber Alert issued for three-month-old in Langley B.C. - image

Police are searching the area around the home and believe the pair is likely on foot.

Search and Rescue crews have also been called in to search and have set up a command centre in the area.

Click to play video: 'Search and Rescue crews called out after Langley Amber Alert issued'
Search and Rescue crews called out after Langley Amber Alert issued
Search and Rescue has set up a command centre in the area of the Amber Alert. View image in full screen
Search and Rescue has set up a command centre in the area of the Amber Alert. Ted Field / Global News

Anyone who may have seen Tyler or Ford is asked not to approach them and call 911 immediately.

