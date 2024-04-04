Menu

Crime

Rented Porsche, Audi impounded after being clocked at 200 km/h in Chilliwack

By Simon Little Global News
Posted April 4, 2024 9:31 pm
1 min read
The BC Highway Patrol said it impounded a rented Porsche and an Audi caught going double the legal limit in Chilliwack on Saturday.
The drivers of a pair of hot cars were left cooling their heels after being busted for excessive speeding in Chilliwack last month.

The BC Highway Patrol said officers clocked a blue Audi and a rented black Porsche at just over 200 km/h in a 100 km/h zone on Highway 1 near Popkum Road on March 30.

Both drivers were handed excessive speeding tickets and had their vehicles impounded for a week.

Click to play video: 'Excessive speeding re-ignites debate over means-tested traffic fines'
Excessive speeding re-ignites debate over means-tested traffic fines

Police said that same day they caught two other high-risk drivers.

Trending Now
One impaired driver had their licence suspended and vehicle impounded for three days. The other was caught driving while prohibited, had their vehicle impounded for seven days and was served a court date.

“Our BC South Coast Highway Patrol officers worked hard to keep drivers safe this past weekend and they may have prevented some traffic fatalities by taking these four high-risk drivers off the road,” Cpl. Melissa Jongema said in a media release.

The highway patrol said the four incidents were among 90 violations handed out during the single day of enforcement.

More on Crime
