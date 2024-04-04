Rented Porsche, Audi impounded after being clocked at 200 km/h in Chilliwack

Send this page to someone via email

The drivers of a pair of hot cars were left cooling their heels after being busted for excessive speeding in Chilliwack last month.

The BC Highway Patrol said officers clocked a blue Audi and a rented black Porsche at just over 200 km/h in a 100 km/h zone on Highway 1 near Popkum Road on March 30.

Both drivers were handed excessive speeding tickets and had their vehicles impounded for a week.

2:02 Excessive speeding re-ignites debate over means-tested traffic fines

Police said that same day they caught two other high-risk drivers.

Story continues below advertisement

One impaired driver had their licence suspended and vehicle impounded for three days. The other was caught driving while prohibited, had their vehicle impounded for seven days and was served a court date.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

“Our BC South Coast Highway Patrol officers worked hard to keep drivers safe this past weekend and they may have prevented some traffic fatalities by taking these four high-risk drivers off the road,” Cpl. Melissa Jongema said in a media release.

The highway patrol said the four incidents were among 90 violations handed out during the single day of enforcement.