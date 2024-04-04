Menu

Crime

Toronto cop faces firearms-related charges, including careless storage

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted April 4, 2024 6:41 pm
1 min read
Police tape is seen in this file photo. View image in full screen
Police tape is seen in this file photo. Isaac Callan/Global News
A Toronto police officer has been arrested and charged with several firearm-related offences, including two counts of careless storage.

Toronto police said in a short statement on Thursday that an investigation on Dec. 9, 2023, was started by officers with Peel Regional Police.

The probe was sparked when a gun was fired in Brampton on that date, police said.

During the investigation, two firearms were found. One of the two firearms was registered to someone living in Hamilton, according to police.

The firearm was not registered as either missing or stolen and officers searched a house in Hamilton as part of the investigation.

“An overcapacity magazine was seized, and 20 registered firearms were seized for being carelessly stored,” Toronto police said.

A 51-year-old Toronto constable was arrested and charged with failure to report, unauthorized possession of a prohibited device and two counts of careless storage of a firearm.

He has been suspended with pay and the investigation is ongoing.

