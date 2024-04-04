Calgary police investigate after gunshots reported in southwest neighbourhood

See more sharing options

The Calgary Police Service is investigating after gunshots were reported in the southwest Calgary neighbourhood of Evergreen early Thursday morning.

According to a CPS spokesperson, police responded to reports of gunshots at the 0-100 block of Everhollow Rise Southwest at around 3 a.m. Officers found a Dodge Challenger vehicle with a single bullet hole in the rear driver-side panel.

Police said they are investigating the incident and no injuries were reported.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234.