Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Calgary police investigate after gunshots reported in southwest neighbourhood

By Paula Tran Global News
Posted April 4, 2024 4:27 pm
1 min read
The Calgary Police Service is investigating after gunshots were reported in the southwest Calgary neighbourhood of Evergreen early Thursday morning. View image in full screen
According to a CPS spokesperson, police responded to reports of gunshots at the 0-100 block of Everhollow Rise Southwest at around 3 a.m. Thursday. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Calgary Police Service is investigating after gunshots were reported in the southwest Calgary neighbourhood of Evergreen early Thursday morning.

According to a CPS spokesperson, police responded to reports of gunshots at the 0-100 block of Everhollow Rise Southwest at around 3 a.m. Officers found a Dodge Challenger vehicle with a single bullet hole in the rear driver-side panel.

Trending Now
The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Police said they are investigating the incident and no injuries were reported.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234.

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices