Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Lake Country RCMP sweep targets impaired driving, results in 5 prohibitions

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted April 3, 2024 5:14 pm
1 min read
During a check stop on Glenmore Road from March 31 to April 1, RCMP said around 60 vehicles were checked and three impaired drivers along with their vehicles were removed from the streets. View image in full screen
During a check stop on Glenmore Road from March 31 to April 1, RCMP said around 60 vehicles were checked and three impaired drivers along with their vehicles were removed from the streets. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

An April Fool’s Day traffic check in Lake Country led Mounties to take five motorists off the roads for impaired driving.

During a check stop on Glenmore Road from March 31 to April 1, RCMP said around 60 vehicles were checked and three impaired drivers along with their vehicles were removed from the streets.

“Of those three impaired drivers, two were issued three-day driving prohibitions including their vehicles being impounded for the same time period,” RCMP said.

Click to play video: 'Traffic Tips: Grad season can be dangerous for teen drivers'
Traffic Tips: Grad season can be dangerous for teen drivers

“The other driver was issued a 90-day driving prohibition which comes with a mandatory 30-day impound.”

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Patrols throughout the community located an additional two drivers who were found to be impaired. One was issued a 90-day driving prohibition and the other a three-day prohibition.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

“Lake Country RCMP officers have been exceptionally active at targeting impaired drivers in the community,” Cpl. Ryder Birtwistle said.

“In the last year, more than 80 drivers under the influence of drugs or alcohol were removed from our roads as officers continue to keep our roads and community safe. I could not be more proud of the work done by our officers.”

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices