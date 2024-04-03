Lake Country RCMP sweep targets impaired driving, results in 5 prohibitions

Send this page to someone via email

An April Fool’s Day traffic check in Lake Country led Mounties to take five motorists off the roads for impaired driving.

During a check stop on Glenmore Road from March 31 to April 1, RCMP said around 60 vehicles were checked and three impaired drivers along with their vehicles were removed from the streets.

“Of those three impaired drivers, two were issued three-day driving prohibitions including their vehicles being impounded for the same time period,” RCMP said.

“The other driver was issued a 90-day driving prohibition which comes with a mandatory 30-day impound.”

Patrols throughout the community located an additional two drivers who were found to be impaired. One was issued a 90-day driving prohibition and the other a three-day prohibition.

“Lake Country RCMP officers have been exceptionally active at targeting impaired drivers in the community,” Cpl. Ryder Birtwistle said.

“In the last year, more than 80 drivers under the influence of drugs or alcohol were removed from our roads as officers continue to keep our roads and community safe. I could not be more proud of the work done by our officers.”