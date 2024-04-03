Driver ‘may not be aware’ they struck and killed person on Hwy. 412: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A driver “may not be aware” they struck and killed a person on Highway 412 in Durham Region, provincial police say.

Ontario Provincial Police said officers are investigating the collision that happened in the southbound lanes of Highway 412 near Taunton Road in Whitby.

Officers responded to the scene at around 9:50 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police said it involved a 50-year-old pedestrian and at least one vehicle.

The pedestrian, from Deep River, Ont., was pronounced dead at the scene. Police did not say why it’s believed they were on the highway.

“The driver of the vehicle did not stop and may not be aware they hit a person. Foul play is not suspected,” OPP said.

Any witnesses or anyone with information was asked to contact police.