Canada

Poilievre joins call for Trudeau to hold carbon price meeting with premiers

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 2, 2024 2:32 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Carbon tax increase fuels affordability politics'
Carbon tax increase fuels affordability politics
The federal carbon tax has increased by 23 per cent, meaning burning fossil fuels will cost most Canadians more money, but they'll also get more money in rebates. David Akin explains why hundreds of economists support the hike; how politicians from all sides are criticizing the increase; how Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is responding; and why the Liberals' poor communication is contributing to the criticism.
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is requesting that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau convene an emergency meeting with the country’s premiers to discuss the federal carbon price.

Poilievre circulated the letter Tuesday on social media following the $15-per-tonne increase to the consumer carbon price that kicked in on Monday.

He has spent the past month travelling across the country, including in the Greater Toronto Area, Atlantic Canada and British Columbia, hosting “axe the tax” rallies and vowing to scrap the policy.

Click to play video: '‘Axe the tax’ protestors west of Calgary halt traffic Easter Monday'
‘Axe the tax’ protestors west of Calgary halt traffic Easter Monday

Trudeau has pushed back on Poilievre’s assertion that the carbon price is adding financial stress to families gripped by an affordability crisis.

Trending Now
The prime minister says critics, including conservative premiers, are inflating the impact of the fuel levy and families receive quarterly rebates to help offset costs.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

He dismissed calls from seven provincial premiers to pause the April 1 increase, including from Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey, the country’s lone Liberal provincial premier.

Furey also requested Trudeau convene an emergency meeting to discuss alternatives.

Trudeau has said the premiers complaining about the policy have yet to provide detailed plans on how else they would reduce greenhouse-gas emissions.

