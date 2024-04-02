NEXUS membership price set to jump. By how much?

Send this page to someone via email

It will soon cost more to join the NEXUS trusted-traveller program, Canadian and American border officials say.

In a news release Tuesday, officials with the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) and U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said the current application fee – set more than 20 years ago – no longer covers the cost of the program.

“The new fee would reflect more accurately the cost of administrating the program and the investment required for future program improvements, including technology and infrastructure enhancements,” they said.

“The proposed increase would help keep up with the high demand for the program and continue to improve NEXUS.”

The NEXUS program speeds up border crossings for frequent travellers from Canada and the United States, the officials said. It works by expediting the crossing of pre-screened travellers and allowing border officers to focus more attention on stopping illegal activities and criminals.

NEXUS enrolment centres were closed in March 2020 due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, and a wait-list for membership began to grow.

The U.S. fully reopened its 13 NEXUS enrolment offices in April 2022, but Canada’s 13 facilities only resumed joint interviews with U.S. and Canadian officials last April given a dispute over legal protections for American customs officers in Canada, including the authority to be able to carry a gun.

Since then, officials have received more than 510,000 NEXUS applications and completed almost 10,000 interviews every two weeks, they said. The NEXUS program currently has more than 1.8 million members.

On Oct. 1, the NEXUS application fee will cost US$120 (currently C$162), subject to approval of regulatory amendments in the United States and Canada. The current application fee is US$50 (C$67).

The officials said the new fee would work out to US$24 (C$32) per year for the five-year membership.

Applicants who have submitted their application and paid the US$50 fee, but have not completed their enrolment interviews by Oct. 1, 2024, will not have to pay the proposed US$120 fee, the officials added.

“In anticipation of an increase in demand between now and October, the CBSA and U.S. CBP remain ready to process applications and will continue to make interviews available,” they said.

“Applicants are encouraged to book their interview as soon as possible. Appointments are always available on the Trusted Traveller Programs System. Many enrolment centres offer next-day availability for scheduling interviews, allowing applicants to book their appointments quickly.”