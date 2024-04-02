Guelph man charged in baseball bat attack at home

Send this page to someone via email

The Guelph Police Service has made an arrest in connection with a serious assault at a home east of the downtown.

Officers and emergency crews went to a home on Elizabeth Street near Huron Street the morning of March 23.

They arrived to find a resident with two broken arms and a broken leg resulting from an attack with a baseball bat.

The resident initially told investigators that he was assaulted outside the home after confronting two men who were looking at a vehicle.

But investigators later determined that the assault actually took place inside the home while the resident was sleeping.

They say the resident’s teenage son woke up and tried to intervene but one of the men brandished a knife and pointed it at him.

The victim was taken to hospital and had to have several surgeries.

Investigators were able to identify and arrest one of the suspects in the downtown last Friday morning.

A 40-year-old Guelph man is facing a number of charges and was held for a bail hearing.