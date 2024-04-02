Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOY

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Guelph man charged in baseball bat attack at home

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted April 2, 2024 1:30 pm
1 min read
Guelph police arrested a man downtown in connection with a serious assault. View image in full screen
Guelph police arrested a man downtown in connection with a serious assault. Guelph Police Service
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Guelph Police Service has made an arrest in connection with a serious assault at a home east of the downtown.

Officers and emergency crews went to a home on Elizabeth Street near Huron Street the morning of March 23.

They arrived to find a resident with two broken arms and a broken leg resulting from an attack with a baseball bat.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The resident initially told investigators that he was assaulted outside the home after confronting two men who were looking at a vehicle.

But investigators later determined that the assault actually took place inside the home while the resident was sleeping.

They say the resident’s teenage son woke up and tried to intervene but one of the men brandished a knife and pointed it at him.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The victim was taken to hospital and had to have several surgeries.

Investigators were able to identify and arrest one of the suspects in the downtown last Friday morning.

A 40-year-old Guelph man is facing a number of charges and was held for a bail hearing.

 

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices