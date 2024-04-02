‘Highly valued’ Pokémon card stolen during Vaughan robbery, knife brandished: police

Send this page to someone via email

A “highly valued” Pokémon card was stolen during a robbery in Vaughan over the weekend, with one of the suspects brandishing a knife when the victim tried to chase them, police say.

York Regional Police said one adult and three youths were arrested in connection with the incident, two of whom were already before the courts on unrelated charges.

Shortly after 10 p.m. Saturday, a robbery was reported in a parking lot in the Jane Street and Rutherford Road, police said.

Officers learned that a man “planned to sell a highly valued Pokémon trading card” for $7,000, police said.

When he arrived, two suspects reportedly got out of a vehicle and approached him.

“As he produced the Pokémon card, one of the suspects grabbed it and ran back toward the vehicle, where two additional suspects were waiting,” police said.

“The victim attempted to give chase when one suspect brandished a knife.”

The victim was able to get a licence plate before the vehicle fled, police said.

The vehicle was found and followed into Toronto, with an arrest being made downtown in the Parliament Street and Richmond Street East area, police said.

A 20-year-old suspect, two 17-year-old boys and a 16-year-old boy, all from Toronto, have been charged.

“At the time of these offences, one accused was already before the courts on unrelated charges and bound by an undertaking with conditions,” police said.

“A second accused also before the courts on unrelated charges was bound by two separate probation orders.”

The Pokémon card was recovered and returned to its rightful owner, police said.