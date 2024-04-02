Kitchener man charged with manslaughter after opioid death in Huron County

Send this page to someone via email

A Kitchener man is facing a manslaughter charge in connection with an opioid overdose death that occurred last year in Huron County, according to Ontario Provincial Police.

Police say officers were sent to a home in Central Huron on Sept. 13, 2023.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Police say they found a 19-year-old man who was unresponsive. He would be pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say they discovered that the man had died as the result of an opioid overdose.

Last week, police arrested a 23-year-old man from Kitchener in connection with the incident. In addition to the manslaughter charge, the man is also facing trafficking and possession charges.