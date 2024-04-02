Boyfriend charged with 2nd-degree murder in Ajax woman’s death

See more sharing options

Durham Regional Police say they charged the boyfriend of a woman who died following a domestic violence call in Ajax last weekend.

On Saturday at around 11:05 p.m., officers found 45-year-old Jennifer Polak suffering from obvious signs of trauma at a home on Hillman Drive.

Despite life-saving measures, police said she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said 35-year-old Kyle Severin, identified as the victim’s boyfriend, was arrested.

Severin faces a second-degree murder charge.

View image in full screen Police at the scene of a homicide in Ajax. Global News

A statement from the Polak family says Jenn was the loving mother of two young men.

“Jenn Polak was a kind, caring, beautiful person whose death has devastated everyone who knew her,” the statement read. “She brought sunshine into the lives of everyone she met.”