Man charged after stabbing on Oshawa street: police

A man has been charged with multiple offences after a stabbing on an Oshawa street, police say.

Durham Regional Police said officers responded to an armed person call at around 11:20 p.m. on Thursday in the Simcoe Street South and Bagot Street area, which is south of King Street.

Officers arrived and found a 34-year-old man suffering from a stab wound.

He was taken to a Toronto-area trauma centre in non-life-threatening condition, police said.

“There was an altercation on the street, when the victim was walking. He was confronted by the suspect and obviously words were exchanged, the weapon was presented and the altercation ensued,” Const. Nicholas Gluckstein said.

Officers were able to “quickly” identify a suspect and he was taken into custody nearby, police said.

A 22-year-old man of no fixed address has been charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, and possession of a weapon for committing an offence.