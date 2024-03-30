Menu

Fire

No people injured, cats rescued in Centennial-area house fire: Winnipeg fire officials

By Marissa Turton Global News
Posted March 30, 2024 12:34 pm
1 min read
Emergency crews attended a house fire on Alexander Avenue Friday afternoon. File Image: a Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service badge.
Emergency crews attended a house fire on Alexander Avenue Friday afternoon. File Image: a Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service badge.
Multiple people were forced to find temporary accommodations after a Friday afternoon fire in Winnipeg’s Centennial neighbourhood.

Winnipeg Fire Paramedics responded to a two-storey home in the 500 block of Alexander Avenue just before 3:45 p.m. on March 29.

Officials said an interior attack was launched and the fire was under control by 4:30 p.m.

Everyone in the home was able to get out before crews arrived, but multiple cats were rescued. No injuries were reported.

The City of Winnipeg’s Emergency Social Services team is helping those who need to find a new place to stay.

Most of the damage was contained to the room where the fire started, with the initial investigation suggesting the fire was sparked by improper disposal of smoking materials.

Fire officials remind residents to follow these safety tips:

  • Smoking material should always be extinguished in a proper ashtray or deep metal container.
  • Before you throw away butts and ashes, make sure they are out – dousing them in water or sand is the best way to do that.
  • Butts should never be thrown from balconies, decks or car windows, nor should they be disposed of near vegetation such as grass, leaves or brush.
  • Never use a plant pot as an ashtray.
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

