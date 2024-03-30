No people injured, cats rescued in Centennial-area house fire: Winnipeg fire officials

Send this page to someone via email

Multiple people were forced to find temporary accommodations after a Friday afternoon fire in Winnipeg’s Centennial neighbourhood.

Winnipeg Fire Paramedics responded to a two-storey home in the 500 block of Alexander Avenue just before 3:45 p.m. on March 29.

Officials said an interior attack was launched and the fire was under control by 4:30 p.m.

Everyone in the home was able to get out before crews arrived, but multiple cats were rescued. No injuries were reported.

The City of Winnipeg’s Emergency Social Services team is helping those who need to find a new place to stay.

Most of the damage was contained to the room where the fire started, with the initial investigation suggesting the fire was sparked by improper disposal of smoking materials.

Fire officials remind residents to follow these safety tips: