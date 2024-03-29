2 suspects in viral Brampton road rage video identified, police say

Send this page to someone via email

Two of four suspects in a viral Brampton road rage video have been identified and it’s believed all four are “evading police,” officers say.

Peel Regional Police said the incident happened at around 7:20 p.m. on Wednesday when the victim was driving in the area of Torbram Road and Eagleridge Drive.

Police said there was “an interaction” with the victim and the occupants of a gold-coloured Hyundai Sonata, which had the Ontario licence plate CXHK981.

“During this incident, the victim was confronted by four individuals, threatened, and their vehicle damaged,” police said.

A short video on the social media platform X, which as of early Friday evening was viewed more than 4.6 million times, appears to show a man smashing a large crack in the windshield of a car.

The video, with the caption “catch and charge them,” says it was recorded in the area of Torbram Road and Sandalwood Parkway.

The video, filmed from the driver’s seat of a stopped car, shows a man walking up to the vehicle and trying the driver’s-side door.

He then walks to the front of the car and seems to punch the windshield of the vehicle hard enough for a large circle of breaks to form in the middle.

Another man then kicks the front of the car in the video and both return to another stopped vehicle, along with another two men.

In a news release issued Friday, police said investigators have identified two of the four individuals as 23-year-old Ramanpreet Massih and 28 year-old Akashdeep Singh.

View image in full screen Top left: Ramanpreet Massih, as identified by police. Top Right: Akashdeep Singh, as per police. Bottom: Two unidentified suspects. Handout / Peel Regional Police

One of the two unidentified suspects was described as a male, six feet tall, who was last seen wearing a grey baseball cap, a black graffiti hoodie with “Jordan 33” written in red, dark pants, and red and white low-top Jordan sneakers.

The other identified suspect was described as a male, five-feet-eight-inches tall, who was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black pants and black Jordan sneakers, police said.

“As investigators continue to investigate and search for the suspects who are all believed to be evading police, they are encouraged to seek legal counsel and turn themselves in to the police,” officers said.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the suspects or who witnessed the incident was asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

— with files from Isaac Callan

