Calgary physician shares story of hope amidst journey to motherhood

In a journey marked by resilience, Dr. Alisha Rai has transcended labels, emerging not as a doctor, but most importantly, as a fierce advocate to flip the script on motherhood.

Recently featured in a TEDx talk on the Mississippi stage, Rai’s story is a testament to the power of love, family and unwavering determination.

After grappling with infertility for years, Rai and her husband, Liam Rainey, embarked on a different path to parenthood, choosing to adopt an embryo. Their decision led to the birth of Aiden in 2020.

However, Aiden’s entry into the world faced challenges. Born prematurely at 31 weeks, he suffered head trauma and a stroke. Rai vividly recounts the two months Aiden spent in the neonatal intensive care unit, where they watched, waited and prayed for his recovery.

“What I felt was great despair and grief,” said Rai. “I had lost the pregnancy and the motherhood journey I so desperately wanted.”

Aiden’s diagnosis of cerebral palsy months later spurred Rai and Rainey into action. Motivated by their own experiences, they founded Hope for Cerebral Palsy, a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting families navigating similar journeys.

Their vision extends beyond mere support; they aim to catalyze institutional change, bridging the gap in available resources and advocating for more early intervention in cases such as Aiden’s.

“We found a gap between what is provided verse what is required to make an impactful difference in a child’s life,” said Rai.

In addition to their advocacy work, Rai authored “Mighty Mr. Aiden,” a book aimed at offering hope and solace to parents facing similar challenges in neonatal care units.

For Rai and Rainey, every hurdle has been met with an unwavering belief in Aiden’s strength and resilience. Their message to fellow parents facing similar trials is one of solidarity.

“The single message that every parent wants to let the younger versions of themselves know, is that it’s going to be okay,” said Rainey. “It starts with hope. When we started connecting with people who had been through what we had gone through, we realized there is hope and there is life after diagnosis.”

As Rai and Aiden affirm, bravery, strength and mightiness reside within each child and family navigating unexpected paths.

“Every child deserves to be seen as valuable, immaterial of a medical diagnosis they have received,” said Rai.