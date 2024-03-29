2 Montreal residents arrested, 2 other suspects wanted in fatal Toronto shooting

Send this page to someone via email

Two Montreal residents have been charged with second-degree murder after an 18-year-old man was shot and killed in Toronto last month, police say.

Toronto police said that officers responded just before 1:30 a.m. on Feb. 6 after a shooting in the Lansdowne Avenue and Bloor Street West area.

Toronto police said 18-year-old Issaïh Jünger of Mississauga was found “with trauma to his body.”

View image in full screen Issaïh Jünger, 18, was shot and killed in February. Handout / Toronto Police

Emergency crews attempted life-saving measures and he was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

In an update on Friday, police announced that two people, both from Montreal, had been arrested in connection with the case.

Hassan Farhat, 19, and a 17-year-old boy — who cannot be named due to a provision in the Youth Criminal Justice Act — each face a charge of second-degree murder.

Fadel Naim and Dan Hakizimana, both 19-year-old men, are wanted for second-degree murder.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.