Man rushed to hospital after shooting in Toronto

Toronto police say a man has serious injuries after being shot in the city’s west end early Tuesday.

The shooting happened near Bloor Street and Lansdowne Avenue at around 1:30 a.m.

Police said a man was found with gunshot wounds.

He was taken to hospital in serious, life-threatening condition.

There is no word on suspects or what led to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.