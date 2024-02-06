Man rushed to hospital after shooting in Toronto

Toronto police say a man has serious injuries after being shot in the city’s west end early Tuesday.
The shooting happened near Bloor Street and Lansdowne Avenue at around 1:30 a.m.
Police said a man was found with gunshot wounds.
He was taken to hospital in serious, life-threatening condition.
There is no word on suspects or what led to the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
