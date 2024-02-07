Menu

Share

Crime

Mississauga teen identified as victim shot and killed in Toronto

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted February 7, 2024 11:06 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'The hunt is on for a suspect or suspects after a fatal shooting on Lansdowne Avenue south of Bloor Street'
The hunt is on for a suspect or suspects after a fatal shooting on Lansdowne Avenue south of Bloor Street
WATCH ABOVE: Residents who live nearby are upset and there have been a number of violent incidents in the area recently. Catherine McDonald reports.
Share

A Mississauga teen has been identified as the victim who was shot and killed in Toronto early Tuesday.

Officers responded just before 1:30 a.m. after a shooting in the Lansdowne Avenue and Bloor Street West area.

Toronto police said 18-year-old Issaïh Jünger was found “with trauma to his body.”

Emergency crews attempted life-saving measures and he was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Issaïh Jünger View image in full screen
Issaïh Jünger, 18, was shot and killed early Tuesday. Handout / Toronto Police
Police had initially reported that the victim who was killed was in his 20s.

Another man took himself to hospital with a gunshot wound but his injuries were non-life-threatening, police said.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Homicide Detective Mike McGinn told reporters that officers were investigating if the second man who arrived at the hospital was directly connected with the shooting.

Anyone with information or video footage from the area around the time of the shooting was asked to contact police.

