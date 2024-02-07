Mississauga teen identified as victim shot and killed in Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

A Mississauga teen has been identified as the victim who was shot and killed in Toronto early Tuesday.

Officers responded just before 1:30 a.m. after a shooting in the Lansdowne Avenue and Bloor Street West area.

Toronto police said 18-year-old Issaïh Jünger was found “with trauma to his body.”

Emergency crews attempted life-saving measures and he was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

View image in full screen Issaïh Jünger, 18, was shot and killed early Tuesday. Handout / Toronto Police

Police had initially reported that the victim who was killed was in his 20s.

Another man took himself to hospital with a gunshot wound but his injuries were non-life-threatening, police said.

Homicide Detective Mike McGinn told reporters that officers were investigating if the second man who arrived at the hospital was directly connected with the shooting.

Anyone with information or video footage from the area around the time of the shooting was asked to contact police.