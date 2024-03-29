Calgary’s theatre scene welcomes audiences back after tough few years

Send this page to someone via email

It’s been a tough few years for the arts and culture scene, but Calgary’s theatre community is welcoming back audiences in droves.

Theatre-goers packed the Matha Cohen Theatre earlier this month for The Black Bonspiel of Wullie MacCrimmon, a curling classic by Canadian author W.O. Mitchell.

“It was amazing. It was one of the top, best shows in the 50-year anniversary history of the organization,” said Haysam Kadri, artistic director for Alberta Theatre Projects.

The arts scene has been struggling to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. But bustling lobbies, and increasing ticket sales, are positive signs for theatre groups.

“Calgary seems to be bucking the trend a bit,” Kadri said. “Vertigo Theatre is doing amazing. Theatre Calgary is filling houses and really bringing an accessibility piece to their narrative.”

5:04 High-stakes curling classic comes to life on Calgary stage

One thing brining in audiences is Theatre Calgary’s “Theatre for All” initiative. It offers $39 tickets as a way to increase accessibility and make going to the theatre more affordable.

Story continues below advertisement

The discounted rate helped fill the seats at A Christmas Carol over the holidays.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

“We hadn’t done the large-scale Christmas Carol in a couple years,” said Maya Choldin, executive director at Theatre Calgary.

“People were looking forward to having that tradition back in their lives. When we coupled that with affordable ticket pricing, we saw a surge in the return of folks to the theatre.”

The Girl on the Train is also bringing in audiences, currently running at Vertigo Theatre.

“Every one of our shows has sold over 90 per cent, which is unbelievable,” Jack Grinhaus, artistic director at Vertigo Theatre said.

“It’s exceeding from year to year. So even last year to this year we’re seeing a rise.”

4:19 Vertigo Theatre: The Girl on the Train

Despite all the success, some tough decisions are still having to be made. Theatre Calgary announced Shakespeare on the Bow has been paused this year.

Story continues below advertisement

“We’ve been around for 56 years and we want to be around for many more and we have to make smart choices for the next little while,” Choldin explained.

Those in the local arts community hope this year’s expected groundbreaking of the $480-million Arts Commons transformation project will bring in more crowds.

— with files from Tracy Nagai, Global News.