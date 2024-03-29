Leafs sign defenceman Benoit to 3-year extension

See more sharing options

TORONTO – The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed defenceman Simon Benoit to a three-year contract extension.

The average annual value of the deal is US$1.35 million, the team said Friday.

Benoit, 25, has one goal and four assists in 54 games this season.

The six-foot-four 205-pound native of Laval, Que., has 20 points (5-15) in 191 career regular-season games with the Maple Leafs and the Anaheim Ducks.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 29, 2024.