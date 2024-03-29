A look at teams competing at 2024 world men’s curling championship

Send this page to someone via email

A team-by-team look at the field for the world men’s curling championship, March 30 to April 7 at the KSS Sports Complex in Schaffhausen, Switzerland.

CANADA

Skip – Brad Gushue, Third – Mark Nichols, Second – E.J. Harnden, Lead – Geoff Walker

St. John’s Curling Club

Gushue, the 2006 Olympic gold medallist, won the 2017 world championship but lost back-to-back finals in 2022 and 2023.

CZECHIA

Skip – Lukas Klima, Third – Marek Cernovsky, Second – Martin Jurik, Lead – Lukas Klipa

Curling Club Zbraslav & CC Dion, Prague

Klima, a lawyer, is playing in his fourth world championship. He skipped a team to the bronze medal at the 2011 Winter Universiade, where he beat Canada’s Jonathan Beuk in a tiebreaker.

GERMANY

Skip – Marc Muskatewitz, Third – Benjamin Kapp, Second – Felix Messenzehl, Lead – Johannes Scheuerl

CC Fussen

Muskatewitz is appearing at his sixth world championship, while the three other members of his team are making their debuts.

ITALY

Skip – Joel Retornaz, Third – Amos Mosaner, Second – Sebastiano Arman, Lead – Mattia Giovanella

Sporting Club Pinerolo

Retornaz’s crew enters the world championship as the top ranked rink in the world. They won a bronze medal at the 2022 worlds.

JAPAN

Skip – Shinya Abe, Third – Tetsuro Shimizu, Second – Haruto Ouchi, Lead – Sota Tsuruga

Tokoro Curling Club

The 43-year-old Abe was part of the team that lost the bronze medal to Switzerland 6-5 in an extra end at the 2019 world championship.

NETHERLANDS

Skip – Wouter Gosgens, Third – Laurens Hoekman, Second – Jaap van Dorp, Lead – Alexander Magan

Curling Club PWA, Zoetermeer

Only 25, Gosgens is appearing at his sixth world championship. He qualified by finishing seventh at the European championship.

NEW ZEALAND

Skip – Anton Hood, Third – Ben Smith, Second – Brett Sargon, Lead – Hunter Walker

Maniototo Curling International, Naseby & Alexandra Indoor Curling Rink, Alexandra

The team, which finished last at the 2023 world championship, spent this season training in Calgary where the curlers lived in a retirement residence.

NORWAY

Skip – Magnus Ramsfjell, Third – Martin Sesaker, Second – Bendik Ramsfjell, Lead – Gaute Nepstad

Trondheim CurlingKlubb

Magnus Ramsfjell is the son of three-time world champion Eigil Ramsfjell. Magnus is appearing in his fourth world championship after finishing fifth in 2023.

SCOTLAND

Skip – Bruce Mouat, Third – Grant Hardie, Second – Bobby Lammie, Leaf – Hammy McMillan Jr.

Gogar Park Curling Club, Edinburgh

Ranked No. 2 in the world, Mouat is the defending world champion and two-time European champion. Finished second at the 2021 worlds.

SOUTH KOREA

Skip – Park Jong-duk, Third – Jeong Yeong-seok, Second – Oh Seung-hoon, Lead – Seong Ji-hoon

Gangwon Curling

Park, a five-time Korean champion, defeated Gushue during the preliminary round of the Pan Continentals before losing to Gushue in the final.

SWEDEN

Skip – Niklas Edin, Third – Oskar Eriksson, Second – Rasmus Wrana, Lead – Christoffer Sundgren

Karlstads Curlingklubb, Karlstad

Edin has won six world championships, including four consecutive from 2018 to 2022. He also won Olympic gold in 2022, silver in 2018 and bronze in 2014.

SWITZERLAND

Lead – Yannick Schwaller, Third – Benoit Schwarz, Second – Sven Michel, Lead – Pablo Lachat

Club de curling de Genève, Geneva

Schwaller’s foursome is ranked fifth in the world and finished third at last year’s world championships.

UNITED STATES

Skip – John Shuster, Third – Chris Plys, Second – Colin Hufman, Lead – Matt Hamilton

Duluth Curling Club, Duluth, Min.

Schuster defeated Edin to win the 2018 Olympic gold medal. He was third at 2016 world championships.