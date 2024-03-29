Man dead after being stabbed outside Toronto apartment building

Toronto police say a man has died after he was stabbed outside an apartment building early Friday.
Police said the stabbing happened just before 7 a.m. on Weston Road near Sheppard Avenue West.
A man was found with a stab wound outside of an apartment building and was rushed to hospital, investigators said.
He later died from his injuries in hospital, police said.
Investigators said a man with a knife was arrested. No charges were announced.
The homicide unit has been called in to investigate the death.
