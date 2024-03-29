Man dead after being stabbed outside Toronto apartment building

See more sharing options

Toronto police say a man has died after he was stabbed outside an apartment building early Friday.

Police said the stabbing happened just before 7 a.m. on Weston Road near Sheppard Avenue West.

A man was found with a stab wound outside of an apartment building and was rushed to hospital, investigators said.

He later died from his injuries in hospital, police said.

Investigators said a man with a knife was arrested. No charges were announced.

The homicide unit has been called in to investigate the death.

PERSON WITH A KNIFE: UPDATE

Weston Rd + Sheppard Av West

– Suspect is in custody

– The victim has been pronounced deceased at the hospital

– Homicide and Missing Persons Unit has been notified

– Any witnesses contact @TPS31Div 416-808-3100#GO673427

^lb — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) March 29, 2024