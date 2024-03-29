Menu

Crime

Man dead after being stabbed outside Toronto apartment building

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted March 29, 2024 8:50 am
1 min read
Police investigating a fatal stabbing outside of an apartment building in Toronto on March 29, 2024. View image in full screen
Police investigating a fatal stabbing outside of an apartment building in Toronto on March 29, 2024. James Davidson / Global News
Toronto police say a man has died after he was stabbed outside an apartment building early Friday.

Police said the stabbing happened just before 7 a.m. on Weston Road near Sheppard Avenue West.

A man was found with a stab wound outside of an apartment building and was rushed to hospital, investigators said.

He later died from his injuries in hospital, police said.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Investigators said a man with a knife was arrested. No charges were announced.

The homicide unit has been called in to investigate the death.

More on Crime
