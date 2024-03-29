Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Street racing may have led to 3 car crash in Mississauga, police say

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted March 29, 2024 8:29 am
1 min read
Image from the scene of a multi-vehicle crash in Mississauga on March 28, 2024. View image in full screen
Image from the scene of a multi-vehicle crash in Mississauga on March 28, 2024. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Peel Regional Police say based on their preliminary information that street racing may have been behind a three-car crash that left several people injured in Mississauga on Thursday night.

The crash happened near Derry Road and Argentia Road at around 10:46 p.m.

Police said at least five or six people suffered injuries.

Two teens — aged 17 and 18 — were hospitalized with serious, but not life-threatening, injuries.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The others were taken to hospital with minor injuries as a precaution, police said.

Police said street racing is a possible factor behind the crash.

Trending Now

Advertisement
More on Toronto
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices