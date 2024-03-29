Street racing may have led to 3 car crash in Mississauga, police say

Peel Regional Police say based on their preliminary information that street racing may have been behind a three-car crash that left several people injured in Mississauga on Thursday night.
The crash happened near Derry Road and Argentia Road at around 10:46 p.m.
Police said at least five or six people suffered injuries.
Two teens — aged 17 and 18 — were hospitalized with serious, but not life-threatening, injuries.
The others were taken to hospital with minor injuries as a precaution, police said.
Police said street racing is a possible factor behind the crash.
