Street racing may have led to 3 car crash in Mississauga, police say

Peel Regional Police say based on their preliminary information that street racing may have been behind a three-car crash that left several people injured in Mississauga on Thursday night.

The crash happened near Derry Road and Argentia Road at around 10:46 p.m.

Police said at least five or six people suffered injuries.

Two teens — aged 17 and 18 — were hospitalized with serious, but not life-threatening, injuries.

The others were taken to hospital with minor injuries as a precaution, police said.

Police said street racing is a possible factor behind the crash.

COLLISION: -Derry Rd / Argentia Rd #Mississauga

-Three vehicles.

-All remained.

-Multiple patients taken to Hospital.

-Non-life threatening injuries.

-W/B Derry Road Closed from Argentia

-Lane obstructions E/B Derry

-Use alternate routes

-PR240103446 — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) March 29, 2024