Coroner’s inquest to probe 2020 police shooting of Haliburton, Ont. man

A provincial coroner has announced a date for an inquest into a police shooting of a man in Haliburton, Ont., in 2020.

Leslie Hegedus, 73, died in hospital following a standoff with Haliburton Highlands OPP on July 15, 2020.

According to Ontario’s police watchdog, the Special Investigations Unit, Hegedus first assaulted employees at a grocery store in Minden that morning following a dispute over wearing a face mask.

Police were called and followed Hegedus who drove away from the store and led officers to his residence on Indian Point Road, just north of Haliburton.

The SIU say officers did not follow him directly, rather they relied on the vehicle licence plate and determined his address.

The SIU determined Hegedeus was hidden in bushes and discharged a rifle twice twice at one of two officers who arrived at the scene. The officers returned gunfire, striking Hegedus three times, the SIU reported.

Following its investigation, the SIU in July 2021 cleared the two officers, stating the use of force was “reasonable and proportionate.”

An eight-day inquest into the death is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, April 22, and hear from five witnesses, announced Paul Dungey, the East Region regional supervising coroner, on Thursday.

A jury may make recommendations aimed at preventing further deaths.

Dr. Jennifer Clara Tang will be the presiding officer and Kim Motyl will be inquest counsel.

The inquest will be conducted by video conference. Members of the public can view the proceedings live at this link.