20 firearms and $2.5M worth of cocaine seized, 8 arrested in trafficking bust: Montreal police

Send this page to someone via email

Eight people have been arrested and 20 firearms, as well as just short of 100kg of cocaine were seized by authorities on Wednesday, Montreal police said.

The major drug and arms trafficking operation, led by the SPVM’s organized crime investigation unit, took place in Montreal, Toronto, Longueuil et Châteauguay.

Police said in a release on Thursday that the cocaine alone was worth about $2.5 million.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Of the firearms seized, 19 were handguns and 1 was a submachine gun, while 66 others were prohibited devices (Glock switch).

Twenty-six kilograms of MDMA and 600,000 methamphetamine tablets were seized as well, along with $100,000 in cash, according to officers.

The force says they collaborated with the Toronto Police Service, York Regional Police, Halton Regional Police and the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

Story continues below advertisement

Of the eight suspects arrested, seven were men and one was a woman. They are all between the ages of 24 and 35.

Seven of them appeared in court on Thursday and are facing charges related to drug possession and trafficking.

Officials say they are being held in police custody pending further court proceedings.