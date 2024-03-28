Saskatchewan travel tips for snowy Easter weekend

Send this page to someone via email

Snow is expected to push into Saskatchewan Thursday evening, just in time for the Easter long weekend.

Terri Lang, meteorologist with Environment and Climate Change Canada said the weather system is moving in from Alberta and is already on its way.

2:40 Snowy long weekend: March. 27 Saskatchewan weather outlook

“As it moves across, more in the overnight period tonight, is probably when the heaviest snow will fall and then through parts of the morning on Friday,” Lang said.

Story continues below advertisement

She said the areas expected to be hit the hardest will be through central Saskatchewan, as well as eastern and northern regions.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

“Further south, not as much expected. For Saskatoon, a couple centimetres worth maybe and for Regina, maybe two to five centimetres as well,” Lang said.

She said the strongest winds will whip across the southern half of the province and there is the potential for icy roads, and Friday is likely the only day drivers will need to be cautious about their travel plans.

SGI spokesperson Tyler McMurchy said highways are likely to be busier this weekend as people travel around the province for Easter gatherings.

“Understand the roads are going to be busier and you will likely be encountering some winter weather, know what you are going to be facing,” McMurchy said.

He reminded drivers to check the Highway Hotline and the weather forecast before heading out.

“Winter driving conditions require you to lower your speed and increase your following distance between you and the vehicle in front of you.”

McMurchy advised to leave early for your destination and make sure your vehicle is still equipped for winter weather and prepared for emergencies.