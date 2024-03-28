Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Police investigate early morning shots in northeast Calgary

By Adam Toy Global News
Posted March 28, 2024 2:56 pm
1 min read
A file photo of a Calgary Police Service vehicle. View image in full screen
A file photo of a Calgary Police Service vehicle. Jeff McIntosh, THE CANADIAN PRESS
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calgary police are investigating an early morning shooting in the northeast community of Cityscape.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired at around 3:50 a.m. on Thursday at a home on Cityscape Crescent Northeast.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Police told Global News at least one round was found inside the home, but no injuries were reported.

Trending Now

Anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage from the area at around 3:45 a.m. or other information about the incident is asked to call police at 403-266-1234. Anonymous tips can be provided to Crime Stoppers.

More on Calgary
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices