Police investigate early morning shots in northeast Calgary

Calgary police are investigating an early morning shooting in the northeast community of Cityscape.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired at around 3:50 a.m. on Thursday at a home on Cityscape Crescent Northeast.

Police told Global News at least one round was found inside the home, but no injuries were reported.

Anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage from the area at around 3:45 a.m. or other information about the incident is asked to call police at 403-266-1234. Anonymous tips can be provided to Crime Stoppers.