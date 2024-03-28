Missing Surrey woman may have met with foul play: Homicide team

Send this page to someone via email

Homicide investigators have taken over the case of a missing Surrey woman, last seen more than a month ago.

Navdeep Kaur was last seen around 10:30 p.m. on Feb. 22, on 123 Street near 78 Avenue. Her family reported her missing the next day.

In a media release Thursday, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) said evidence collected since then has led them to believe she may have been the victim of foul play.

View image in full screen Homicide investigators have taken over the search for Navdeep Kaur, saying she may have been the victim of foul play. Surrey RCMP

“Investigators are working to learn as much as possible about Navdeep, and her movements leading up to her disappearance,” IHIT Cpl. Esther Tupper said. “We’re asking anyone who has had recent contact with Navdeep, or anyone with information, to please call IHIT immediately.”

Kaur, 28, is described as five feet five inches tall and 125 pounds, with long black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about her, including video footage, is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.