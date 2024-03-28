Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Missing Surrey woman may have met with foul play: Homicide team

By Simon Little Global News
Posted March 28, 2024 2:24 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'What happens when a person goes missing in B.C.?'
What happens when a person goes missing in B.C.?
Missing person reports are filed every day in B.C. but what are the steps taken when someone is reported missing? And what happens when they are found? Global News breaks it down for you – Sep 21, 2020
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Homicide investigators have taken over the case of a missing Surrey woman, last seen more than a month ago.

Navdeep Kaur was last seen around 10:30 p.m. on Feb. 22, on 123 Street near 78 Avenue. Her family reported her missing the next day.

In a media release Thursday, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) said evidence collected since then has led them to believe she may have been the victim of foul play.

Homicide investigators have taken over the search for Navdeep Kaur, saying she may have been the victim of foul play. View image in full screen
Homicide investigators have taken over the search for Navdeep Kaur, saying she may have been the victim of foul play. Surrey RCMP
Trending Now

“Investigators are working to learn as much as possible about Navdeep, and her movements leading up to her disappearance,” IHIT Cpl. Esther Tupper said. “We’re asking anyone who has had recent contact with Navdeep, or anyone with information, to please call IHIT immediately.”

Story continues below advertisement

Kaur, 28, is described as five feet five inches tall and 125 pounds, with long black hair and brown eyes.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Anyone with information about her, including video footage, is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.

 

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices