Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man shot in head with BB gun in ‘disturbance with group of youths’ in Belleville

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted March 28, 2024 1:58 pm
1 min read
Belleville Police are seeking assistance from the public in a January 6 2024 stabbing incident. View image in full screen
Belleville police are investigating after a man was shot in the forehead with a BB gun at an east-end apartment complex Wednesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A man was sent to hospital after being shot with a BB gun in Belleville, Ont., Wednesday, police say.

Police and emergency workers were called to an apartment complex in the city’s east end shortly after 6 p.m.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

They say a 43-year-old man had been shot in the forehead with a BB gun after getting involved in what investigators are calling a “disturbance” with a group of youths.

The victim was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Trending Now

Police say officers were able to find and seize the BB gun, but so far no charges have been laid.

An investigation is ongoing, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the investigating officer, Const. Fleet, at sfleet@bellevilleps.ca or 613-966-0882 ext. 4235.

Advertisement
More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices