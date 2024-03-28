Man shot in head with BB gun in ‘disturbance with group of youths’ in Belleville

Send this page to someone via email

A man was sent to hospital after being shot with a BB gun in Belleville, Ont., Wednesday, police say.

Police and emergency workers were called to an apartment complex in the city’s east end shortly after 6 p.m.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

They say a 43-year-old man had been shot in the forehead with a BB gun after getting involved in what investigators are calling a “disturbance” with a group of youths.

The victim was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Police say officers were able to find and seize the BB gun, but so far no charges have been laid.

An investigation is ongoing, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the investigating officer, Const. Fleet, at sfleet@bellevilleps.ca or 613-966-0882 ext. 4235.