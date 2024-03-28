Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Peterborough 2023 Sunshine List led by hospital CEO, university president

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted March 28, 2024 2:42 pm
2 min read
Dr. Lynn Mikula, the president and CEO for the Peterborough Regional Health Centre, was the highest-paid top public-sector employee in Peterborough, Ont., in 2023, according to Ontario's public sector salary disclosure list released on March 28, 2024. View image in full screen
Dr. Lynn Mikula, the president and CEO for the Peterborough Regional Health Centre, was the highest-paid top public-sector employee in Peterborough, Ont., in 2023, according to Ontario's public sector salary disclosure list released on March 28, 2024. Peterborough Regional Health Centre
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The president and CEO of the Peterborough Regional Health Centre was the highest-paid provincial public-sector employee in Peterborough, Ont., in 2023, according to provincial data released on Thurday afternoon.

Dr. Lynn Mikula, who began the top hospital roles in late March 2023, earned $414,992.08 (with $3,802.08 taxable benefits), according to the Ontario government’s 2023 public-sector salary disclosure list, the so-called “Sunshine List” for public sector salaries that are over $100,000.

Mikula’s reported salary in 2022 was $360,577.50 when she served as PRHC’s executive vice-president, chief of staff and chief medical executive. She replaced Dr. Peter McLaughlin, who led all Peterborough public-sector employees in 2022 with a $392,000 salary. In 2023 he earned $208,419.69 prior to retirement in late May.

Earning the second-highest public-sector employee salary in Peterborough in 2023 was Trent University’s president and vice-chancellor Dr. Leo Groarke. In 2023 he earned $337,355.80 (with $24,243.29 in taxable benefits). He is retiring in July with Dr. Cathy Bruce named his replacement.

Story continues below advertisement

PRHC vice-president Katherine Farnell had the city’s third-highest public sector employee salary in 2023. She earned $320,138.86 (with $2,061.80) taxable benefits.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Rounding out the top five salaries in 2023 among public-sector employees working in the city were:

  • Dr. Thomas Piggot, Peterborough Public Health’s medical officer of health, earned $302,531.95 (with $17,444.84 in taxable benefits).
  • Jennifer Taylor, vice-president at PRHC, earned $281,773.48  (with $2,218.88 in taxable benefits).
More on Canada

According to the disclosure list, 1,662 individuals in 2023 were associated with “Peterborough” as a search on the database, up from 1,331 reported in 2022 and 1,175 reported in 2021.

Some other notables on the 2023 list:

  • City of Peterborough: Jasbir Raina, chief administrative officer, earned $243,510.29. He was the city’s highest-paid public-sector employee in 2023.
  • Peterborough Police Service: Police chief Stuart Betts earned $225,961.50. He was sworn in as the new chief in January of 2023. Deputy chief Jamie Hartnett, who began the role in January 2024, earned $192,467.49 in 2023.
  • Peterborough Fire Services: Fire chief Chris Snetsinger earned $169,214.12.
  • Peterborough County: Sheridan Graham earned $213,688.52 as the county’s chief administrative officer, deputy clerk and deputy treasurer.
  • Peterborough County-City Paramedics: Randy Mellow earned $204,267.14 as senior director of emergency shared services/chief of paramedics and deputy chief administrative. He is retiring at the end of 2024.
  • Peterborough Victoria Northumberland Clarington Catholic District School Board: Stephen O’Sullivan earned $245,639.09 as director of education, and secretary and treasurer of the board. He began the roles in August. He replaced Joan Carragher, who earned $217,389.76 in 2023.
  • Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board: Rita Russo earned $267,605.81 as director of education.
  • Fleming College: President Maureen Adamson earned $281,538.92.

For the first time, the “Sunshine List” surpassed 300,000 employees across Ontario.

Advertisement
Related News
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices