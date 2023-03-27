Peterborough 2022 Sunshine List led by PRHC top brass, medical officer of health

Send this page to someone via email

For likely his last time, Dr. Peter McLaughlin was again the highest-paid public-sector employee in Peterborough, Ont., according to provincial data for 2022 released late Friday afternoon.

As president and CEO of the Peterborough Regional Health Centre, McLaughlin earned $392,000.44 with no taxable benefits reported per the Ontario government’s 2022 public-sector salary disclosure list, the so-called “Sunshine List” for salaries over $100,000.

He was listed as $392,000 in 2021, leading all public-sector employees based in Peterborough.

However, McLaughlin is retiring this spring with Dr. Lynn Mikula assuming both hospital roles, effective March 31, after the hospital board selected her in December 2022.

Mikula had the city’s second-highest public-sector employee salary in 2022 at $360,577.50 while serving as executive vice-president, chief of staff and chief medical executive.

The city’s third-highest public sector employee salary in 2022 belonged to Dr. Thomas Piggott, Peterborough Public Health’s medical officer of health. He earned $313,051.26, with $17,331.84 in taxable benefits.

Rounding out the top five salaries among public-sector employees working in the city were:

Maureen Adamson, president of Fleming College: $307,527.13 — up from $281,538.92 reported in 2021.

Leo Groarke, president and vice-chancellor at Trent University: $305,000.80 — unchanged from 2021’s report.

According to the disclosure list, 1,331 individuals were associated with Peterborough in 2022, up from 1,175 reported in 2021.

Some other notables on the list: