Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Peterborough 2022 Sunshine List led by PRHC top brass, medical officer of health

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted March 27, 2023 2:36 pm
Among the top public-sector employee salaries in 2022 were, from left, PRHC's Dr. Peter McLaughlin and Dr. Lynn Mikula and Peterborough Public Health's Dr. Thomas Piggott. View image in full screen
Among the top public-sector employee salaries in 2022 were, from left, PRHC's Dr. Peter McLaughlin and Dr. Lynn Mikula and Peterborough Public Health's Dr. Thomas Piggott. Photos from PRHC, Peterborough Public Health
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

For likely his last time, Dr. Peter McLaughlin was again the highest-paid public-sector employee in Peterborough, Ont., according to provincial data for 2022 released late Friday afternoon.

As president and CEO of the Peterborough Regional Health Centre, McLaughlin earned $392,000.44 with no taxable benefits reported per the Ontario government’s 2022 public-sector salary disclosure list, the so-called “Sunshine List” for salaries over $100,000.

He was listed as $392,000 in 2021, leading all public-sector employees based in Peterborough.

Read more: Here’s a look at which Ontario public sector workers made the most money last year

However, McLaughlin is retiring this spring with Dr. Lynn Mikula assuming both hospital roles, effective March 31, after the hospital board selected her in December 2022.

Mikula had the city’s second-highest public-sector employee salary in 2022 at $360,577.50 while serving as executive vice-president, chief of staff and chief medical executive.

Story continues below advertisement

The city’s third-highest public sector employee salary in 2022 belonged to Dr. Thomas Piggott, Peterborough Public Health’s medical officer of health. He earned $313,051.26, with $17,331.84 in taxable benefits.

Rounding out the top five salaries among public-sector employees working in the city were:

  • Maureen Adamson, president of Fleming College: $307,527.13 — up from $281,538.92 reported in 2021.
  • Leo Groarke, president and vice-chancellor at Trent University: $305,000.80 — unchanged from 2021’s report.
Trending Now

According to the disclosure list, 1,331 individuals were associated with Peterborough in 2022, up from 1,175 reported in 2021.

Some other notables on the list:

  • City of Peterborough: Sandra Clancy, chief administrative officer, earned $257,745.28 in 2022, down from $298,408.52 reported in 2021.
  • Peterborough Police Service:  Tim Farquharson, who in 2022 served as acting chief, earned $222,225.76. He held the role until early January 2023, when Stu Betts was sworn in as the new police chief to replace Scott Gilbert, who retired in February 2022.
  • Peterborough County-City Paramedics: Randy Mellow earned $218,353.31 in 2022 as senior director of emergency shared services/chief of paramedics and deputy chief administrative.
  • Peterborough Victoria Northumberland Clarington Catholic District School Board: Joan Carragher earned $197,307.77 as director of education, and secretary and treasurer of the board.
  • Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board: Rita Russo earned $236,120.96 as director of education in 2022.
  • Peterborough Fire Services: Chris Snetsinger earned $163,659.14 as fire chief.
More on Canada
Peterborough Public HealthPRHCPeterborough Regional Health Centresunshine listPeterborough Sunshine ListDr. Peter McLaughlinDr. Thomas Piggotpublic-sector salary disclosure list
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers