Boy with autism hospitalized after attack by group of teens: Windsor, Ont. police

Six people are now facing charges of assault causing bodily harm in the wake of an attack on a 16-year-old boy with autism who was waiting for a bus.

He was chased down and beaten by a large group of teenagers earlier this month, police say.

Windsor, Ont., police announced Thursday that two additional suspects, a 12-year-old boy and a 13-year-old boy have turned themselves in, bringing the total charged to six.

A police media release describes the victim as a 16-year-old boy, but several local media outlets have reported that he has autism. Global News has reached out to Windsor police for more information.

According to police, the victim was waiting for a bus by Devonshire Mall the evening of Saturday, March 9 when “he was confronted, chased and attacked by a large group of teenagers.”

“The group punched and kicked the victim before fleeing the scene,” police said in a release.

The 16-year-old was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.