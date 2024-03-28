Oilers prepare to face Kings as California club tries to crawl up Pacific Division standings

Send this page to someone via email

After a hard-fought overtime win over the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday, the Edmonton Oilers now prepare to face a rival club in the NHL’s Pacific Division that has put together a 7-3-0 record in its last 10 games.

The Los Angeles Kings sit in third place in the Pacific Division with 87 points, just three shy of the Oilers, although Edmonton has played one less game to this point in the season.

The Oilers have put together a 5-3-2 record over their past 10 games and currently sit eight points back from the Vancouver Canucks who occupy the top spot in the Pacific Division.

The Kings have won four straight games after defeating the Canucks by a score of 3-2 on Monday night.

Oilers winger Zach Hyman has five goals in a four-game goal streak. His overtime winner against the Jets was the 200th goal of his NHL career.

View image in full screen Los Angles Kings’ Vladislav Gavrikov (84) and Phillip Danault (24) battle for the puck with Edmonton Oilers’ Zach Hyman (18) during second period NHL action in Edmonton on Monday February 26, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

“He’s a big-time player for us and he shows up time and time again in big moments and we’re lucky to have him,” Oilers teammate Connor Brown, who also scored against the Jets, said of Hyman after Tuesday’s game.

The Oilers will face off against the Kings at 7 p.m. at Rogers Place on Thursday night. You can listen to the game live on 630 CHED.

— with a file from The Canadian Press