Trevor Holder latest to join growing list of N.B. Tories not seeking re-election

Trevor Holder, a New Brunswick MLA with a career spanning nearly 25 years, has become the latest Progress Conservative politician to announce they won’t be running for re-election in the fall.

Holder, who represents the riding of Portland-Simonds, was first elected to New Brunswick’s legislative assembly in June 1999. He’s established an extensive resumé during his time in public office, holding several portfolios, including minister of environment and local government and minister of tourism and parks, along with serving as deputy speaker.

Holder shared a message with his colleagues in the legislature on Thursday, labelling it his final speech in the legislature.

“There is a time for everything under heaven. It’s time for the kid from the north end of Saint John to say goodbye to the legislative assembly of New Brunswick…. I’m at peace with this,” he said during his address.

“I have learned far more from my constituents than they have ever learned from me.”

“It’s about being progressive and conservative at the same time,” he said, listing off milestones surrounding housing, environmental and economic policies that he worked toward throughout his quarter-century in public office while acknowledging certain staff members he worked alongside in his career.

“I thank the premier for our conversations during our last couple of days leading up to my decision,” he said.

Holder said the biggest driving forces behind his lengthy political career were his parents, children and wife Brenda.

“I’ve enjoyed working with all of you over the years, regardless of political stripe,” he said to his colleagues.

“I’ll let history decide whether my contributions made a difference or not … but for one last final time, I say, ‘Thank you, Mr. Speaker,'” he said as he concluded his speech, being met with about a minute-long ovation.

He was appointed as minister of post-secondary education, training and labour in November 2018.

In June 2023, Holder resigned from Premier Blaine Higgs’ cabinet amid calls for a leadership review and controversy surrounding changes to Policy 713 requiring students under 16 to seek parental approval before teachers can use their preferred names and pronouns.

Holder joins a growing list of MLAs exiting Higgs’ Progressive Conservative party ahead of an election that’s required to be held by the fall. It is unclear if Holder will be resigning immediately.

Higgs responded to Holder’s resignation with gratitude.

“That was truly inspirational,” he said, calling Holder a pillar in his community.

“I want to thank you for your service, being part of our government and being who you are.”

New Brunswick Liberal Leader Susan Holt also thanked Holder for his service.

“Your work has touched every corner of this province. You’ve done it with class. It’s been instructional for me and many members of our team,” Holt said in response to Holder’s speech.

“Your service was enormous, and you will absolutely be remembered.”

Last week, former New Brunswick social development minister Dorothy Shephard also announced she won’t be seeking re-election.

She resigned as social development minister in June 2023 and voted with the Opposition to force the province’s youth and child advocate to review the changes to Policy 713.

Daniel Allain and Jeff Carr have both recently said they will not seek re-election, after they were dropped from Higgs’ cabinet in June for publicly criticizing the changes to the gender identity policy in schools.

Holder becomes the 10th member of the legislative assembly elected in 2020 to announce they won’t be seeking re-election.

— with files from The Canadian Press