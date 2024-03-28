Nooks or knoll? Vancouver wants your thoughts on new False Creek park

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Vancouver wants your input into the design of a new waterfront park in southeast False Creek.

Currently dubbed “East Park,” the site occupies a narrow tranche of land from East First Avenue and Ontario Street to the south side of Science World.

The Vancouver Park Board has released two concept designs for the south end of the park, along with plans to upgrade the Ontario Greenway.

View image in full screen The East Park ‘Braid’ design. City of Vancouver

The first design is presented as the “Braid” option, which would see the Seaside Greenway bend to the south creating “inviting nooks for social interaction” and lawns and plazas near the water. At the south end, the park would have a network of braided paths through a grove of trees meant to provide songbird habitat.

The second option, known as the “Breathe” design, is more focused on open space. The Seaside Greenway would take a more direct path along the waterfront, and the park would feature a mounded slope with mountain views to the north and sun to the south.

View image in full screen The East Park ‘Breathe’ design. City of Vancouver

The south end of the park would feature pollinator meadows and picnic areas shaded by trees.

Both designs would feature bio-retention areas designed to capture clean rainwater.

A concept design for the park’s waterfront has yet to be released, and a final name has not been decided.

The public can weigh in on the two concept designs through an online survey until April 16, or attend an open house on April 13.

A final concept plan is slated to be presented to the park board in fall 2024.