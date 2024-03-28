Menu

Crime

Two suspects sought after knife pulled at downtown Guelph mall

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted March 28, 2024 10:37 am
1 min read
Police say a mall employee approached two men after they were seen on surveillance video. After a brief interaction, one man pulled a knife and threatened to stab the employee. View image in full screen
Police say a mall employee approached two men after they were seen on surveillance video. After a brief interaction, one man pulled a knife and threatened to stab the employee. Ken Hashizume/CJOY
Guelph police say they’re looking for two men after a downtown mall employee had a knife pulled on him.

Shortly after 8. a.m. on Wednesday, police said surveillance video revealed two people in Old Quebec Street Shoppes.

Investigators said one of them was writing on the wall with a marker before a mall employee approached.

Following a brief interaction, one man pulled out a knife and allegedly started waving it at the employee, threatening to stab him.

The pair left and police said they were last seen walking southbound on Wyndham Street.

The two men were recognized from the video, but officers were unable to find them.

Police continue to investigate.

