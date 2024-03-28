Flash flooding possible as heavy rain forecast to hit parts of N.S. and N.B.

Send this page to someone via email

Another weekend of messy weather is being forecast for the Maritime region, as heavy rains of up to 90 millimetres are being projected for some areas.

Environment Canada issued rainfall warnings for most of New Brunswick and several parts of Nova Scotia on Thursday.

Most of central and southern New Brunswick, including Fredericton, Saint John, and Sussex, are expected to receive a “long episode of rain” starting on Thursday and generating between 40 and 70 millimetres in central and western areas, with up to 90 millimetres expected for locations along the Fundy Coast.

Lesser amounts of 30 to 50 millimetres are projected for the eastern parts of the province. The rain is said to pick up on Thursday and continue through Friday night or Saturday morning.

“Rainfall rates of 10 to 15 mm per hour may occur over some locations. Rain will change to snow Friday night or Saturday morning,” read the rainfall warning from Environment Canada.

“Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible.”

A considerable amount of rain is also forecast in the province’s northern region as areas like Bathurst, Grand Falls, Miramichi, and the Acadian Peninsula are expected to experience 25 to 45 millimetres of rain by late Friday. The weather agency added that additional amounts are possible Saturday morning in the northeast.

As for Nova Scotia, the province’s southern region will receive the greatest impact from the wet conditions as Environment Canada has issued rainfall warnings for Digby, Shelburne, Yarmouth, and Annapolis County.

Precipitation is forecast to increase on Thursday and continue throughout the day on Friday, possibly into Saturday morning, with up to 60 millimetres anticipated by Friday afternoon.

“An extended period of rain with occasional heavy downpours is expected,” read the weather statement.

“Rainfall rates may exceed 15 mm per hour in the heaviest rain.”

A special weather statement has also been issued for both Lunenburg and Queens County, as prolonged rainfall is said to begin Thursday night and persist until Saturday morning. About 50 millimetres of rain is expected for the area.

Environment Canada added that rainfall warnings are issued when significant rainfall is expected.