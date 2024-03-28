Menu

Politics

B.C. Conservatives dump controversial doctor candidate hours after announcing him

By Simon Little Global News
Posted March 28, 2024 9:55 am
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Suspended B.C. doctor no longer election candidate'
Suspended B.C. doctor no longer election candidate
A controversial B.C. doctor whose license was suspended two years ago over allegations related to COVID-19 restrictions has been dropped as a B.C. Conservative candidate.
The B.C. Conservative Party dropped a doctor, who has stirred controversy for his views on COVID-19, as a candidate just hours after announcing him on Wednesday.

The party described Stephen Malthouse as a “seasoned family physician” as it announced his candidacy in the Ladysmith-Oceanside riding.

But by Wednesday evening, social media posts and a website announcing his candidacy had been removed. Late Wednesday evening, party president Aisha Estey confirmed on social media that was no longer a candidate but did not offer an explanation. The party did not respond to a request for comment.

Malthouse, a Denman Island family doctor, became a controversial figure in the anti-COVID-19 mandate movement, speaking at a number of rallies, in videos and through open letters — including one to Dr. Bonnie Henry in which he claimed COVID was no more deadly than the flu and that people “rarely” become sick from it.

His licence to practise medicine in B.C. has been suspended since March 2022, amid an investigation launched after complaints from other doctors.

Click to play video: 'BC Conservative Party leader stands by controversial social media post'
BC Conservative Party leader stands by controversial social media post

The college said it was probing allegations that he signed vaccine and mask exemptions “that he knew included false statements; stated medical conclusions absent any objective medical evidence, and provided diagnoses and courses of action potentially harmful to patients; and used his status as a registrant of the College to attempt to circumvent public health orders.”

The suspension was necessary because “there would be a real risk of harm to the public” the college concluded.

Global News is seeking an update on the status of the investigation. As of Thursday, Malthouse remained suspended from practising in B.C., according to the college’s website.

Following the announcement of his candidacy, other controversial comments regarding the vaccine surfaced, including a claim reported by Castanet that being immunized against the virus can cause people to become magnetized.

The B.C. Conservatives have said they want the province to fire Dr. Henry, B.C.’s provincial health officer, and to hire back health care workers who refused to take the COVID-19 vaccine.

B.C.’s provincial election is scheduled for October 19, 2024.

