Kicking Horse Canyon to undergo final touches on Phase 4 this spring, summer

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted March 27, 2024 8:38 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Kicking Horse Canyon Project: All lanes now open for travel'
Kicking Horse Canyon Project: All lanes now open for travel
WATCH: On Thursday, the Ministry of Transportation announced that the westbound lanes of the Trans-Canada Highway are now open for public use – Nov 30, 2023
Years in the making, Kicking Horse Canyon construction along the Trans-Canada Highway in B.C. will undergo its final touches this spring and summer.

On Wednesday, the Ministry of Transportation said the road will undergo lane closures and short delays as work on the final phase begins in April.

That construction will start on Tuesday, April 2, with the highway being reduced to one lane in each direction for the duration of the project.

“This will allow crews to safely complete paving, line painting, wildlife fencing and landscaping,” said the ministry, adding drivers are asked to obey signs and watch for traffic-control personnel.

Along with minor delays, the ministry said full, two-hour closures will take place on the following dates, though dates and times are subject to change.

  • April 3
  • April 15
  • April 29
  • May 13
  • June 10
  • June 11
  • June 24
  • June 25

The speed limit will be reduced to 50 km/h during construction.

A full calendar of the closures, along with more information, is available online.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

