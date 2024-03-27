Menu

Crime

Homicide investigators identify 2 seniors found dead in St. Catharines home

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted March 27, 2024 7:50 pm
1 min read
Niagara Regional Police say an investigation into the suspicious death at a St. Catharines couple is still ongoing. The couple were found by officers deceased in an Elma Street residence. Don Mitchell / Global News
The Niagara Regional Police Service (NRPS) has identified the couple found dead inside St. Catharines, Ont. home on Monday.

Homicide detectives say the pair were discovered just after midday at a residence on Elma Street, near Scott and Dorothy Streets.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

With consent from their family, NRPS revealed the two 75-year-olds were Celine-Marie Owens and Harold Owens.

The circumstances around the Owens’ deaths are still unknown but the matter has been deemed “suspicious.”

Investigators say no arrests have been made, but efforts are being made to identify those responsible.

Police say anyone with information can reach out to NRPS or Crime Stoppers.

