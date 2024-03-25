Niagara police investigating after 2 found dead in St. Catharines home

See more sharing options

Niagara Regional Police Service is investigating after two bodies were found deceased inside a home in St. Catharines, Ont., on Monday.

Police said officers responded to an assist ambulance call at a residence on Elma Street, near Scott and Dorthy streets, just after 12:15 p.m.

When officers arrived, they located two deceased people inside the home.

Police said the investigation is still in its initial stages and the identities of the deceased are not being released at this time.



Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police by calling 905-0688-4111, option 3, extension 1009462.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can Crime Stoppers of Niagara at 1-800-222-8477.

Media Release – NRPS Investigating Two Suspicious Deaths in St. Catharines Homehttps://t.co/10WQkwcOwz pic.twitter.com/tZh6VQIHFJ — NRPS (@NiagRegPolice) March 25, 2024