Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Niagara police investigating after 2 found dead in St. Catharines home

By Ainsley Smith Global News
Posted March 25, 2024 10:47 pm
1 min read
Niagara police investigating after 2 found dead in St. Catharines home - image View image in full screen
Photo by Joseph Burd
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Niagara Regional Police Service is investigating after two bodies were found deceased inside a home in St. Catharines, Ont., on Monday.

Police said officers responded to an assist ambulance call at a residence on Elma Street, near Scott and Dorthy streets, just after 12:15 p.m.

When officers arrived, they located two deceased people inside the home.

Police said the investigation is still in its initial stages and the identities of the deceased are not being released at this time.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police by calling 905-0688-4111, option 3, extension 1009462.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can Crime Stoppers of Niagara at 1-800-222-8477.

Trending Now

Advertisement
More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices