Okanagan College campus life expected to get much livelier with new student housing

The number of students living on campus at Okanagan College in Kelowna, B.C., will more than double at the start of next fall.

The college said the new student housing building at the corner of K.L.O. Road and Campus West Road is nearing “substantial completion.”

“This government is taking action to solve one of the biggest challenges facing students today — finding safe, secure, and affordable housing close to campus,” Lisa Beare, Minister of Post-Secondary Education and Future Skills, said in a press release.

“In seven years, 7,766 student housing beds have been built, and we’re underway to build another 4,000 on-campus beds that will allow students to live where they learn, focus on their studies and relieve pressure on the local rental market.”

The six-storey building includes elements of mass timber and features unique design elements from two well-known Indigenous artists. It will add 216 rooms to OC’s campus housing in Kelowna, in addition to the already existing 144 rooms at Skaha Place.

With OC sites located on the traditional territory of the Syilx, Secwépemc, Ktunaxa and Sinixt Nations, Okanagan College works with Indigenous communities and artists to acknowledge the Nations through unique artwork at all of its campuses.

For the new student housing in Kelowna, artist Les Louis, an Okanagan College alumnus who was born and raised in the Lower Similkameen Band, has created story pole designs near the interior entrance, creating a warm and welcoming space.

Syilx artist Clint George’s feather sculpture is built into the building’s exterior solar shades. George is a member of the Penticton Indian Band.

The first-ever on-campus student housing facilities are opening to students this fall in Vernon and Salmon Arm.

Three new facilities will be available to students this September. In Vernon, construction is nearing completion on 100 rooms and in Salmon Arm, a project to build 60 rooms is also progressing. All three new buildings will be open this fall, and applications are currently being accepted from interested students.