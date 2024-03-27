Calgary ‘serious-injury’ collision closes industrial roads in city’s southeast

Send this page to someone via email

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated with a more accurate description of the condition of the person who was taken to hospital.

One person was taken to hospital following a collision between a semi-trailer truck and another vehicle Wednesday afternoon in Calgary, closing roads in the area.

Alberta Health Services EMS said they were called about an accident at 61st Avenue and 84th Street Southeast at around 1:40 p.m.

Pictures from the scene showed damage to the front of a semi-trailer truck and a car, with debris on the road.

EMS said one person was taken to hospital in “serious, potentially life-threatening” condition.

View image in full screen Emergency tape surrounds the scene of a collision in Calgary’s southeast on March 27, 2024, with a damaged car and semi-trailer truck behind the tape. Global News

Soon after, the Calgary Police Service closed roads in the Great Plains East industrial area to respond to the “serious-injury” collision, including:

61 Avenue S.E. in both directions between Stoney Trail & Wrangler Road S.E.

84 Street S.E. between Kleysen Way S.E. & 61 Avenue S.E.

More to come…