Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Calgary ‘serious-injury’ collision closes industrial roads in city’s southeast

By Adam Toy Global News
Posted March 27, 2024 5:09 pm
1 min read
A damaged car is seen at the corner of 84th Street and 61st Avenue in Calgary, on March 27, 2024. View image in full screen
A damaged car is seen at the corner of 84th Street and 61st Avenue in Calgary, on March 27, 2024. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated with a more accurate description of the condition of the person who was taken to hospital.

One person was taken to hospital following a collision between a semi-trailer truck and another vehicle Wednesday afternoon in Calgary, closing roads in the area.

Alberta Health Services EMS said they were called about an accident at 61st Avenue and 84th Street Southeast at around 1:40 p.m.

Pictures from the scene showed damage to the front of a semi-trailer truck and a car, with debris on the road.

EMS said one person was taken to hospital in “serious, potentially life-threatening” condition.

Emergency tape surrounds the scene of a collision in Calgary's southeast on March 27, 2024, with a damaged car and semi-trailer truck behind the tape. View image in full screen
Emergency tape surrounds the scene of a collision in Calgary’s southeast on March 27, 2024, with a damaged car and semi-trailer truck behind the tape. Global News

Soon after, the Calgary Police Service closed roads in the Great Plains East industrial area to respond to the “serious-injury” collision, including:

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
  • 61 Avenue S.E. in both directions between Stoney Trail & Wrangler Road S.E.
  • 84 Street S.E. between Kleysen Way S.E. & 61 Avenue S.E.
Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

More to come…

 

More on Calgary
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices