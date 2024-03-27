Truck suspected in 124 Street drive-by shooting found torched in north Edmonton

A pickup truck ditched in an under-construction section of the McConachie neighbourhood is believed to have been used in a drive-by shooting in central Edmonton this past weekend.
The Edmonton Police Service said the pickup truck was discovered Tuesday night near 64th Street and 176th Avenue, where new home construction is underway in the northeast neighbourhood.
Area residents reported seeing the vehicle on fire Tuesday night and police showed up to find the torched shell of the truck.
Police said the truck matches surveillance images captured of a dark grey Ford F250 seen fleeing the scene of a drive-by shooting in the 124 Street area on the weekend. The truck had distinctive aftermarket rims.
Police responded Sunday just before 1 p.m. to a reported shooting near 124 Street and 110 Avenue in the Westmount area.
A 33-year-old man was shot and taken by EMS to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
Anyone with information about this suspect vehicle or its occupants or the events that occurred before or after the Sunday shooting is asked to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.
Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.
