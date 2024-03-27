Menu

Crime

Truck suspected in 124 Street drive-by shooting found torched in north Edmonton

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted March 27, 2024 4:34 pm
1 min read
A Ford F250 pickup found burnt in northeast Edmonton on Tuesday, March 26, 2024 is believed to have been involved in a drive-by shooting a few days prior. View image in full screen
A Ford F250 pickup found burnt in northeast Edmonton on Tuesday, March 26, 2024 is believed to have been involved in a drive-by shooting a few days prior. Edmonton Police Service
A pickup truck ditched in an under-construction section of the McConachie neighbourhood is believed to have been used in a drive-by shooting in central Edmonton this past weekend.

The Edmonton Police Service said the pickup truck was discovered Tuesday night near 64th Street and 176th Avenue, where new home construction is underway in the northeast neighbourhood.

Area residents reported seeing the vehicle on fire Tuesday night and police showed up to find the torched shell of the truck.

Police said the truck matches surveillance images captured of a dark grey Ford F250 seen fleeing the scene of a drive-by shooting in the 124 Street area on the weekend. The truck had distinctive aftermarket rims.

"A black pickup truck, believed to be a four-door 2015 (Ford) F-250, was observed leaving the scene," police said about a March 24, 2024 shooting in the area of 124th Street and 110th Avenue in Edmonton. View image in full screen
“A black pickup truck, believed to be a four-door 2015 (Ford) F-250, was observed leaving the scene,” police said about a March 24, 2024 shooting in the area of 124th Street and 110th Avenue in Edmonton. Supplied by EPS

Police responded Sunday just before 1 p.m. to a reported shooting near 124 Street and 110 Avenue in the Westmount area.

A 33-year-old man was shot and taken by EMS to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Anyone with information about this suspect vehicle or its occupants or the events that occurred before or after the Sunday shooting is asked to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.

Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

