20-year-old woman dies in hospital almost 1 month after crash on DVP

A 20-year-old woman has died in hospital after a serious crash on the Don Valley Parkway last month, which also left a man critically injured.

Toronto police said the woman died in hospital on Tuesday, after the Feb. 28 crash.

Emergency crews responded to the scene in the southbound lanes of the Don Valley Parkway around Highway 401 at 12:10 p.m.

Police said a grey Nissan Sentra “was travelling at a high rate of speed on the southbound Don Valley Parkway,” changed lanes and hit a white Chevrolet Silverado.

The Chevrolet hit a blue dump truck, police said.

“The Nissan Sentra lost control and struck a barrier on the west side of the Don Valley Parkway,” police said.

The occupants of the Nissan, a 20-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman, were critically injured and were taken to hospital.

Police previously said the man was 42 years old.

It’s not clear if he is still in hospital.

The drivers of the other vehicles were not injured and stayed at the scene, police said.

The crash prompted a closure of the southbound DVP in the area as officers investigated.

Police said they’re still investigating and ask any witnesses or anyone with video footage of the area or incident to come forward.