Global News at 11 moves to a full hour on April 1

Starting April 1, 2024, Global News at 11 will be a full hour.

This will add 30 minutes to the weekday late-night newscast and air from 11 p.m. to 12 a.m., reinforcing the Global News commitment to local news and information.

“At a time when local news coverage is in decline, we are thrilled to expand our newscast at 11 p.m. to one hour,” Bhupinder S. Hundal, news director and station manager said. “As news develops throughout the evening, our team will bring audiences the most comprehensive up-to-date local coverage to end their day.”

Global News at 11 will offer a full hour of news, community-based stories, engaging content, weather and more and will continue to be led by anchor and reporter Jordan Armstrong, senior meteorologist Kristi Gordon, and sports anchor Squire Barnes.