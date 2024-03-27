Menu

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Global News at 11 moves to a full hour on April 1

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted March 27, 2024 3:55 pm
1 min read
Global News at 11 expanding to one hour
Our late show, Global News at 11, is expanding to a full hour starting Monday, April 1. In a time when local news is facing challenges, we are adding to our coverage. You'll enjoy even more of the top-breaking headlines, local stories and community-based features with anchor Jordan Armstrong.
Starting April 1, 2024, Global News at 11 will be a full hour.

This will add 30 minutes to the weekday late-night newscast and air from 11 p.m. to 12 a.m., reinforcing the Global News commitment to local news and information.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

“At a time when local news coverage is in decline, we are thrilled to expand our newscast at 11 p.m. to one hour,” Bhupinder S. Hundal, news director and station manager said. “As news develops throughout the evening, our team will bring audiences the most comprehensive up-to-date local coverage to end their day.”

Global News at 11 will offer a full hour of news, community-based stories, engaging content, weather and more and will continue to be led by anchor and reporter Jordan Armstrong, senior meteorologist Kristi Gordon, and sports anchor Squire Barnes.

