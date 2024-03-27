Menu

Science

Partial solar eclipse: TELUS World of Science invites Edmontonians to safely view April event

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted March 27, 2024 3:50 pm
2 min read
WATCH ABOVE: (From August 2017) Edmonton was treated to a partial solar eclipse on Monday. Here's a quick look at the sky – Aug 21, 2017
Edmontonians who are excited for a much-talked-about astronomical event set to take place next month are being invited to a “safe telescope viewing” by the city’s science centre.

“If skies are clear on Monday, April 8, Albertans may be able to witness a partial solar eclipse,” Edmonton’s TELUS World of Science (TWOS) said in a news release issued Wednesday.

TWOS said along with the Royal Astronomical Society of Canada (RASC), it is presenting an opportunity for Edmontonians to take part in a telescope viewing at the RASC Observatory in Coronation Park. The event is free of charge and runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

TWOS also said it is selling safe solar viewers at its Galaxy Gift Shop.

On its website, the U.S.’s National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), describes a partial solar eclipse as an event that happens “when the Moon passes between the Sun and Earth but the Sun, Moon, and Earth are not perfectly lined up.”

“Only a part of the Sun will appear to be covered, giving it a crescent shape. During a total or annular solar eclipse, people outside the area covered by the Moon’s inner shadow see a partial solar eclipse.”

Frank Florian, TWOS’ senior manager of the planetarium and space sciences, said safely viewing a partial solar eclipse “requires special solar filters.”

“It is not safe to watch a partial solar eclipse with your eyes alone,” he said.

Florian noted that the viewing event is “weather dependent.”

“Dress warmly for the event and let’s hope for clear skies.”

On the day of the event, TWOS is also offering Edmontonians a chance to watch the show Totality in its Zeidler Dome, allowing them to learn more about eclipses. That show plays at 10:45 a.m. and 2 p.m. on “eclipse day.” A general admission ticket is required in order to see that show.

In Edmonton, the partial eclipse is expected to begin at 11:54 a.m. on April 8. At 12:46 p.m., the event will be in “mid-eclipse” phase while the partial eclipse is expected to end at 1:39 p.m.

“For Edmonton, the maximum solar surface area the Moon will cover will be about 23 per cent at the eclipse maximum at 12:46 p.m.,” TWOS said. “The next total solar eclipse visible from Edmonton and most of Alberta will take place on Aug. 22, 2044.”

